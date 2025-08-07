🎵 HexaBeat v4.4 (2025.8.7) — Update Highlights

🆕 Main Additions:

- Credits added:** All creators and artists are now recognized in-game.

- ChangeLog button now links directly to our Discord:** Join us and stay up-to-date with all the latest news!

New startup song:

- _“Saikai no Yakusoku (Short Ver.)”_

- Music: Souichi Sakagami

- Lyrics: Shiromesa

- Vocal: Kuyuri

- New build naming system: Versions now follow the format `4.4 = 2025.8.7`. Beta builds will appear as `XXXX.XX.XXB`.

🛠️ Improvements & Fixes:

- API updated: System is back online and connection issues are resolved!

- Fixed "Currently Active API" system.

- Startup song now displays full details.

- Songs played in menus will now continue from where you left off.

- All-new sensitivity system: Enjoy even more precise and customizable control.

🌎 Now in More Languages!

- Japanese and French translations added. Merci & ありがとう！

🎧 Visual & Audio Enhancements:

- Intro sound added.

- New animated hexagon effect on startup.

Ready to try the latest features? Update and let us know what you think on Discord!