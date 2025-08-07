🎵 HexaBeat v4.4 (2025.8.7) — Update Highlights
🆕 Main Additions:
- Credits added:** All creators and artists are now recognized in-game.
- ChangeLog button now links directly to our Discord:** Join us and stay up-to-date with all the latest news!
New startup song:
- _“Saikai no Yakusoku (Short Ver.)”_
- Music: Souichi Sakagami
- Lyrics: Shiromesa
- Vocal: Kuyuri
- New build naming system: Versions now follow the format `4.4 = 2025.8.7`. Beta builds will appear as `XXXX.XX.XXB`.
🛠️ Improvements & Fixes:
- API updated: System is back online and connection issues are resolved!
- Fixed "Currently Active API" system.
- Startup song now displays full details.
- Songs played in menus will now continue from where you left off.
- All-new sensitivity system: Enjoy even more precise and customizable control.
🌎 Now in More Languages!
- Japanese and French translations added. Merci & ありがとう！
🎧 Visual & Audio Enhancements:
- Intro sound added.
- New animated hexagon effect on startup.
Ready to try the latest features? Update and let us know what you think on Discord!
