7 August 2025 Build 19510901 Edited 7 August 2025 – 09:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

Let the celebrations begin.

Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival is now live! 🎉

Join us as we commemorate the royal wedding of Queen Margaery and King Tommen with a grand festival in full bloom, featuring festive missions, daily rewards, and a brand-new Season Pass filled with exclusive rewards.

Get all the details below.

 

1️⃣ Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival

📆 Event Period

🔹 Until September 3, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.

Day

Rewards

Day 1

Copper x30,000

Day 2

Ruin Runner x2

Day 3

30 RP Recharge Ticket x1

Day 4

Jewelry Polish x12

Day 5

Quality Artifact Wax Box x4

Day 6

Golden Dragon x100

Day 7

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1

Day 8

Random Draught Bundle x3

Day 9

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

Day 10

Gold Ore x15

Day 11

Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Day 12

Ruin Runner x4

Day 13

Copper x50,000

Day 14

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x2

🌸 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle

🔹 You can obtain one of the following items at random. 

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle Components

Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Golden Dragon x200

Ruin Runner x2

Excellent Artifact Wax - Common x3

Activity Support Box x10

Copper x100,000


📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends. 

2️⃣ For Victory

📆 Event Period

🔹 Until September 24, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to receive rewards.

Missions

Rewards

Complete the side quest “The Citadel’s Lost Giant”

Copper x50,000

Complete the side quest “The Crown of Love and Death”

Reach Token x400

Complete the Season Bounty “Sorin” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward

Copper x30,000

Complete the Season Bounty “Tommas” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward

Reach Token x400

Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 1

Uncommon Sigil Box x2

Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 3

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 6

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1

Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 10

Relic Finder x1

Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 1

Gold Ore x20

Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 4

Jewelry Polish x30

Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 8

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3

Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 12

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1

Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 15

Relic Finder x1

Defeat 20 Season Field Monsters

Copper Pouch x3

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends. 

3️⃣ Season Pass: Highgarden Grand Festival

📆 Event Period

🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance

⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹Complete Season Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.

✔️  You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level. 

EXP

Standard Pass Rewards

Premium Pass Rewards

1

Season Growth Points x3

Copper x15,000

2

Copper x5,000

Jewelry Polish x12

3

Jewelry Polish x4

Iron Ore x200

4

Season Growth Points x3

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

5

Copper x5,000

Gold Ore x10

6

Iron Ore x40

Copper x15,000

7

Season Growth Points x3

Gemstone x80

8

Copper x5,000

Silver Ore x32

9

Equipment Hardener x5

Basic Artifact Wax Box x5

10

Season Growth Points x3

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

11

Copper x5,000

Ruin Runner x2

12

Gold Ore x3

Copper x15,000

13

Season Growth Points x3

Jewelry Polish x12

14

Copper x5,000

Iron Ore x200

15

Gemstone x16

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

16

Season Growth Points x3

Gold Ore x10

17

Copper x5,000

Copper x15,000

18

Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Gemstone x80

19

Season Growth Points x3

Silver Ore x32

20

Copper x5,000

Basic Artifact Wax Box x5

21

Silver Ore x7

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

22

Season Growth Points x3

Ruin Runner x2

23

Copper x5,000

Copper x15,000

24

Jewelry Polish x4

Jewelry Polish x12

25

Season Growth Points x3

Iron Ore x200

26

Copper x5,000

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

27

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x4

Gold Ore x10

28

Season Growth Points x3

Copper x15,000

29

Copper x5,000

Gemstone x80

30

Iron Ore x40

Silver Ore x32

31

Season Growth Points x3

Basic Artifact Wax Box x5

32

Copper x5,000

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

33

Gold Ore x3

Ruin Runner x2

34

Season Growth Points x3

Copper x15,000

35

Copper x5,000

Jewelry Polish x12

36

Rare - Legendary Jewelry Box x3

Iron Ore x200

37

Season Growth Points x3

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

38

Copper x5,000

Gold Ore x10

39

Gemstone x16

Copper x15,000

40

Season Growth Points x3

Gemstone x80

41

Copper x5,000

Silver Ore x32

42

Silver Ore x7

Basic Artifact Wax Box x5

43

Season Growth Points x3

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

44

Equipment Hardener x5

Ruin Runner x2

45

Laurels of Victory  Weapon Skin Selection Box x1

Jewelry Hardener x5

▸ One Season Growth Point consists of a \[Beyond the Wall Expedition Season Growth Point] and a \[Wormwalks Season Growth Point], which can be used in the respective Season Trait Trees for each content type. 

▸ Upon purchasing the Season Premium Pass, you will unlock the additional Premium rewards at each level milestone.

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

🔸 Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.

We invite you to make the most of the special events of Season 2 and deepen your journey through Westeros.

There’s much more to come, and we look forward to experiencing the new season’s adventures alongside you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3183282
  • Loading history…
