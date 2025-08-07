Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.



Let the celebrations begin.

Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival is now live! 🎉

Join us as we commemorate the royal wedding of Queen Margaery and King Tommen with a grand festival in full bloom, featuring festive missions, daily rewards, and a brand-new Season Pass filled with exclusive rewards.

Get all the details below.

1️⃣ Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival



📆 Event Period

🔹 Until September 3, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.



Day Rewards Day 1 Copper x30,000 Day 2 Ruin Runner x2 Day 3 30 RP Recharge Ticket x1 Day 4 Jewelry Polish x12 Day 5 Quality Artifact Wax Box x4 Day 6 Golden Dragon x100 Day 7 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1 Day 8 Random Draught Bundle x3 Day 9 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3 Day 10 Gold Ore x15 Day 11 Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Day 12 Ruin Runner x4 Day 13 Copper x50,000 Day 14 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x2

🌸 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle

🔹 You can obtain one of the following items at random.

Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle Components Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Golden Dragon x200 Ruin Runner x2 Excellent Artifact Wax - Common x3 Activity Support Box x10 Copper x100,000





📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

2️⃣ For Victory

📆 Event Period

🔹 Until September 24, 10:59 PM (PT)



📝 Event Details

🔹 Complete missions during the event period to receive rewards.



Missions Rewards Complete the side quest “The Citadel’s Lost Giant” Copper x50,000 Complete the side quest “The Crown of Love and Death” Reach Token x400 Complete the Season Bounty “Sorin” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward Copper x30,000 Complete the Season Bounty “Tommas” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward Reach Token x400 Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 1 Uncommon Sigil Box x2 Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 3 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 6 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1 Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 10 Relic Finder x1 Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 1 Gold Ore x20 Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 4 Jewelry Polish x30 Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 8 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3 Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 12 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1 Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 15 Relic Finder x1 Defeat 20 Season Field Monsters Copper Pouch x3

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.

🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

3️⃣ Season Pass: Highgarden Grand Festival

📆 Event Period

🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance

⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹Complete Season Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.

✔️ You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level.

EXP Standard Pass Rewards Premium Pass Rewards 1 Season Growth Points x3 Copper x15,000 2 Copper x5,000 Jewelry Polish x12 3 Jewelry Polish x4 Iron Ore x200 4 Season Growth Points x3 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 5 Copper x5,000 Gold Ore x10 6 Iron Ore x40 Copper x15,000 7 Season Growth Points x3 Gemstone x80 8 Copper x5,000 Silver Ore x32 9 Equipment Hardener x5 Basic Artifact Wax Box x5 10 Season Growth Points x3 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 11 Copper x5,000 Ruin Runner x2 12 Gold Ore x3 Copper x15,000 13 Season Growth Points x3 Jewelry Polish x12 14 Copper x5,000 Iron Ore x200 15 Gemstone x16 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 16 Season Growth Points x3 Gold Ore x10 17 Copper x5,000 Copper x15,000 18 Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Gemstone x80 19 Season Growth Points x3 Silver Ore x32 20 Copper x5,000 Basic Artifact Wax Box x5 21 Silver Ore x7 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 22 Season Growth Points x3 Ruin Runner x2 23 Copper x5,000 Copper x15,000 24 Jewelry Polish x4 Jewelry Polish x12 25 Season Growth Points x3 Iron Ore x200 26 Copper x5,000 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 27 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x4 Gold Ore x10 28 Season Growth Points x3 Copper x15,000 29 Copper x5,000 Gemstone x80 30 Iron Ore x40 Silver Ore x32 31 Season Growth Points x3 Basic Artifact Wax Box x5 32 Copper x5,000 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 33 Gold Ore x3 Ruin Runner x2 34 Season Growth Points x3 Copper x15,000 35 Copper x5,000 Jewelry Polish x12 36 Rare - Legendary Jewelry Box x3 Iron Ore x200 37 Season Growth Points x3 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 38 Copper x5,000 Gold Ore x10 39 Gemstone x16 Copper x15,000 40 Season Growth Points x3 Gemstone x80 41 Copper x5,000 Silver Ore x32 42 Silver Ore x7 Basic Artifact Wax Box x5 43 Season Growth Points x3 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 44 Equipment Hardener x5 Ruin Runner x2 45 Laurels of Victory Weapon Skin Selection Box x1 Jewelry Hardener x5

▸ One Season Growth Point consists of a \[Beyond the Wall Expedition Season Growth Point] and a \[Wormwalks Season Growth Point], which can be used in the respective Season Trait Trees for each content type.

▸ Upon purchasing the Season Premium Pass, you will unlock the additional Premium rewards at each level milestone.

📜 Additional Notes

🔸 Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

🔸 Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.

We invite you to make the most of the special events of Season 2 and deepen your journey through Westeros.

There’s much more to come, and we look forward to experiencing the new season’s adventures alongside you.