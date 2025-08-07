Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
Let the celebrations begin.
Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival is now live! 🎉
Join us as we commemorate the royal wedding of Queen Margaery and King Tommen with a grand festival in full bloom, featuring festive missions, daily rewards, and a brand-new Season Pass filled with exclusive rewards.
Get all the details below.
1️⃣ Season 2: Highgarden Grand Festival
📆 Event Period
🔹 Until September 3, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹 Log in for 14 days during the event period to claim your check-in rewards.
Day
Rewards
Day 1
Copper x30,000
Day 2
Ruin Runner x2
Day 3
30 RP Recharge Ticket x1
Day 4
Jewelry Polish x12
Day 5
Quality Artifact Wax Box x4
Day 6
Golden Dragon x100
Day 7
Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1
Day 8
Random Draught Bundle x3
Day 9
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3
Day 10
Gold Ore x15
Day 11
Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
Day 12
Ruin Runner x4
Day 13
Copper x50,000
Day 14
Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x2
🌸 Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle
🔹 You can obtain one of the following items at random.
Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle Components
Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
Golden Dragon x200
Ruin Runner x2
Excellent Artifact Wax - Common x3
Activity Support Box x10
Copper x100,000
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.
2️⃣ For Victory
📆 Event Period
🔹 Until September 24, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹 Complete missions during the event period to receive rewards.
Missions
Rewards
Complete the side quest “The Citadel’s Lost Giant”
Copper x50,000
Complete the side quest “The Crown of Love and Death”
Reach Token x400
Complete the Season Bounty “Sorin” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward
Copper x30,000
Complete the Season Bounty “Tommas” and return to the Bailiff to claim your reward
Reach Token x400
Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 1
Uncommon Sigil Box x2
Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 3
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 6
Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1
Clear Season Beyond the Wall Expedition Stage 10
Relic Finder x1
Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 1
Gold Ore x20
Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 4
Jewelry Polish x30
Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 8
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x3
Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 12
Highgarden Banquet Raffle Bundle x1
Clear Season Wormwalks Stage 15
Relic Finder x1
Defeat 20 Season Field Monsters
Copper Pouch x3
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Event rewards can be claimed once per account.
🔸 The event period and rewards are subject to change based on internal circumstances.Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.
3️⃣ Season Pass: Highgarden Grand Festival
📆 Event Period
🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance
⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹Complete Season Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.
✔️ You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level.
EXP
Standard Pass Rewards
Premium Pass Rewards
1
Season Growth Points x3
Copper x15,000
2
Copper x5,000
Jewelry Polish x12
3
Jewelry Polish x4
Iron Ore x200
4
Season Growth Points x3
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
5
Copper x5,000
Gold Ore x10
6
Iron Ore x40
Copper x15,000
7
Season Growth Points x3
Gemstone x80
8
Copper x5,000
Silver Ore x32
9
Equipment Hardener x5
Basic Artifact Wax Box x5
10
Season Growth Points x3
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
11
Copper x5,000
Ruin Runner x2
12
Gold Ore x3
Copper x15,000
13
Season Growth Points x3
Jewelry Polish x12
14
Copper x5,000
Iron Ore x200
15
Gemstone x16
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
16
Season Growth Points x3
Gold Ore x10
17
Copper x5,000
Copper x15,000
18
Quality Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
Gemstone x80
19
Season Growth Points x3
Silver Ore x32
20
Copper x5,000
Basic Artifact Wax Box x5
21
Silver Ore x7
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
22
Season Growth Points x3
Ruin Runner x2
23
Copper x5,000
Copper x15,000
24
Jewelry Polish x4
Jewelry Polish x12
25
Season Growth Points x3
Iron Ore x200
26
Copper x5,000
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
27
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x4
Gold Ore x10
28
Season Growth Points x3
Copper x15,000
29
Copper x5,000
Gemstone x80
30
Iron Ore x40
Silver Ore x32
31
Season Growth Points x3
Basic Artifact Wax Box x5
32
Copper x5,000
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
33
Gold Ore x3
Ruin Runner x2
34
Season Growth Points x3
Copper x15,000
35
Copper x5,000
Jewelry Polish x12
36
Rare - Legendary Jewelry Box x3
Iron Ore x200
37
Season Growth Points x3
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
38
Copper x5,000
Gold Ore x10
39
Gemstone x16
Copper x15,000
40
Season Growth Points x3
Gemstone x80
41
Copper x5,000
Silver Ore x32
42
Silver Ore x7
Basic Artifact Wax Box x5
43
Season Growth Points x3
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
44
Equipment Hardener x5
Ruin Runner x2
45
Laurels of Victory Weapon Skin Selection Box x1
Jewelry Hardener x5
▸ One Season Growth Point consists of a \[Beyond the Wall Expedition Season Growth Point] and a \[Wormwalks Season Growth Point], which can be used in the respective Season Trait Trees for each content type.
▸ Upon purchasing the Season Premium Pass, you will unlock the additional Premium rewards at each level milestone.
📜 Additional Notes
🔸 Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.
🔸 Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.
We invite you to make the most of the special events of Season 2 and deepen your journey through Westeros.
There’s much more to come, and we look forward to experiencing the new season’s adventures alongside you.
