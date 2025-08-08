 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19510896
Update notes via Steam Community

3.7 MILLION players on Day One – THANK YOU! 🙌

Get ready for your next big test... 🧨Don't miss this DLC, which will be free for a limited time.

New rules. New chaos. Same universe.  Are you tough enough to survive?

 Get ready to play with cards. Lots of cards. 

Mix-it-up


Two restaurants, crazy cards, endless orders. You can serve your rival and steal your customer's money.

In this fast-paced booze-spreading challenge, two chaotic teams compete to satisfy thirsty customers. Use crazy cards to boost your team or mess with your opponents. Teamwork wins, but what about cheating? Cheers to mayhem!

Shots Fired!


Two rival ships, one deserted island, and parched customers waiting. Who's quicker — and who's the true pirate?

Two rival pirate crews launch drinks from their ships to serve stranded customers on a central island. The faster you deliver the right drink, the more points you score! But beware — you can also fire cannonballs at the opposing team to slow them down. Power up your cannons with special drink-infused ammo to gain the upper hand. Speed, precision, and sabotage make the difference in this battle of pirates and drinks!

Hit & Run 

Side-scrolling multiplayer runner where winning is everything—and fairness is optional.

Outrun your rivals, dodge deadly traps, and collect drinks to buy power-ups and make their lives miserable! Use speed, skill to cross the finish line first — all before the clock runs out. First place or face disgrace!

Mysterious Game (To be added very soon)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2796011
macOS Depot 2796012
