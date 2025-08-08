Hi folks!
In our first really fun round of post-launch updates, I'm excited to announce that we have now implemented chant voices that you can select from.
This is 100% so that you can truly feel in-tune with your monk as you play and absolutely not so you can haunt both your friends and the NPCs.
Here are the full patch notes:
Voice chat has been reworked - you should expect improved audio quality now!
You can now change microphones for voice chat
Players can now customize their chant voice!
There's now a voice chat icon on top of players that are talking
Fixed the hold zones for pies & cheese items on both monks and rats
Fixed an issue where joining a server too late would cause clients to see incorrect spicefall particles
As a reminder, you'll currently find Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking on sale for 40% off ($4.79 USD)
Please chant responsibly.
See you in the monastery (with even more updates soon),
- Christa @ Strange Scaffold
