Hi folks!





In our first really fun round of post-launch updates, I'm excited to announce that we have now implemented chant voices that you can select from.



This is 100% so that you can truly feel in-tune with your monk as you play and absolutely not so you can haunt both your friends and the NPCs.

Here are the full patch notes:

Voice chat has been reworked - you should expect improved audio quality now!

You can now change microphones for voice chat

Players can now customize their chant voice!

There's now a voice chat icon on top of players that are talking

Fixed the hold zones for pies & cheese items on both monks and rats

Fixed an issue where joining a server too late would cause clients to see incorrect spicefall particles

As a reminder, you'll currently find Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking on sale for 40% off ($4.79 USD)





Please chant responsibly.



See you in the monastery (with even more updates soon),



- Christa @ Strange Scaffold