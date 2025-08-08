 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19510833 Edited 8 August 2025 – 04:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks!


In our first really fun round of post-launch updates, I'm excited to announce that we have now implemented chant voices that you can select from.

This is 100% so that you can truly feel in-tune with your monk as you play and absolutely not so you can haunt both your friends and the NPCs.

Here are the full patch notes:

  • Voice chat has been reworked - you should expect improved audio quality now!

  • You can now change microphones for voice chat

  • Players can now customize their chant voice!

  • There's now a voice chat icon on top of players that are talking

  • Fixed the hold zones for pies & cheese items on both monks and rats

  • Fixed an issue where joining a server too late would cause clients to see incorrect spicefall particles

As a reminder, you'll currently find Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking on sale for 40% off ($4.79 USD)


Please chant responsibly.


See you in the monastery (with even more updates soon),


- Christa @ Strange Scaffold

