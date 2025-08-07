 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19510790 Edited 7 August 2025 – 09:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- 添加了云存档功能
- 上传备份到云存档
- 从云存档下载备份并使用该备份
- 添加了云存档管理页面
- 添加了steamdeck支持
- 软件可以在steamdeck中打开
- 自动的存档目录获取做了steamdeck适配
- 设置了默认的steam目录
- 帮助页面添加了steamdeck 目录的说明
- 备份的批量删除
- 列表模式下备份可以批量删除
- 加强了.savior.json 的安全性
- 通过对该文件进行备份
- 避免因为蓝屏，或者硬盘导致的写入错误而导致整个文件失效
- 添加了图片缓存，避免每次都重新加载图片

