- 添加了云存档功能
- 上传备份到云存档
- 从云存档下载备份并使用该备份
- 添加了云存档管理页面
- 添加了steamdeck支持
- 软件可以在steamdeck中打开
- 自动的存档目录获取做了steamdeck适配
- 设置了默认的steam目录
- 帮助页面添加了steamdeck 目录的说明
- 备份的批量删除
- 列表模式下备份可以批量删除
- 加强了.savior.json 的安全性
- 通过对该文件进行备份
- 避免因为蓝屏，或者硬盘导致的写入错误而导致整个文件失效
- 添加了图片缓存，避免每次都重新加载图片
1.0.0上线
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update