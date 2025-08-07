Get ready to design, build, and create! MakeRoom is officially out now! 🎉 You're probably eager to get started, here's what you can do:

🏠 Build anything you want

Design and create rooms, gardens, and camper vans with over 1,000 objects in our extensive catalog.

🪑 Create custom furniture

Using the built-in custom furniture creation tool you can make new objects from scratch. Move, rotate, resize and recolor many different elements to fit your vision.

🔎 Discover and explore

Follow design requests to learn the tools and discover the available furniture. Completing requests unlocks rewards! Using secret codes found online you can unlock even more items, why not try the code 'kenney' for a cute plushie?

🌎 Share your creations

Take photos of your creations with filters and visual effects, and share them with the community. You can also share your designs with others through the Steam Workshop.

✨ Add finishing touches

Add furry friends to your dioramas, use cleaning tools to make or clean up messes, and choose from dozens of backgrounds, environments, and ambient sound options to complete your design.

I hope you'll enjoy MakeRoom, if you've got any feedback or ideas don't hesitate to share them because I'm planning to do many free updates adding new content and features!