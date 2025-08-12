Hello Warriors! ⚔️

The big day is approaching… The release of Deck of Destiny: Battleforge is just one week away!

I've prepared a brand new trailer for you, showcasing the excitement, action, and strategic moments of the game.

🃏 Collect your cards and develop your tactics

⚔️ Survive against hordes of enemies

💎 Collect gold and strengthen your deck

🔓 Unlock new maps and upgrade abilities

👉 Watch the trailer now:

📅 Release Date: August 19, 2025

💬 What do you think your first strategy will be? Share it in the comments!

Get ready, the battlefield awaits…



Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3167610