Hi everyone,



the latest patch is live, bringing a range of improvements across multiple campaigns. From AI behavior tweaks to script fixes and more.



v1.01.03.5

EDITOR

- Fixed an export data screen error where it did not properly load (CaesarAug).

1937 Marco Polo to Pearl Harbor

- Corrected Chinese Victory script (Icesnowstorm).

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.

1941 Day of Infamy

- Corrected the US National Morale script for the fall of the Philippines, so that it requires the Philippines to be surrendered rather than simply Manila being in Axis hands (HansBolter).

- Added Axis AI Strength scripts to assist it in taking Batavia and Manila at Intermediate level and above (ReluctantGamer96).

1941 Day of Infamy and 1942 Summer of Decision

- Fixed the convoy to China via Tibet (HansBolter).

- Added a Japanese AI Guard script for Makassar if it is occupied, to prevent its occupants from attempting to retake Kendari when it isn't appropriate for them to do so (Mithrilotter).

- Increased the chance of the Japanese AI researching Advanced Tanks, AA and ASW in 1942 (Mithrilotter).

- At Intermediate level and above, the Axis AI will now deploy Garrison units at Brunei and San Jose in 1943 if these locations are vacant (Mithrilotter).

- At Intermediate level and above, the Axis AI will now receive a Corps reinforcement in New Guinea (Mithrilotter).

- Increased the Axis AI's reinforcements in China in 1943 (Mithrilotter).

- The Axis AI now receives 50 NM points per turn from 1943 for holding each of the following: Beiping, Canton, Changsha, Nanjing, Nanning, Qingdao, Shanghai, Wuhan, Xi'an and Zhengzhou.

- Added the possibility of the Axis AI deploying an Engineer unit in South East Asia in September 1943.

- Corrected Kalgan's coordinates in the National Morale tables in the Strategy Guides, and added Colombo's.

- Increased the minimum size of some Fleet scripts (Mithrilotter).

- Increased the NM penalty of Kukum being in Axis hands so that from January 1943 Australia and the USA will now lose 60 points per turn (ReluctantGamer96).

- Added in NM penalties for Port Moresby being in Axis hands so that this will penalise Australia by 30 points per turn, rising to 60 points per turn from January 1943 (ReluctantGamer96).

- Shumshu is now a Secondary Supply Center (Malbeefance).

1942 Summer of Decision

- The Japanese Cavalry and fortification near Beiping moved 1 hex to the southwest, and 1 more fortification added in China (Mithrilotter).

1942 Solomons Campaign

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.

1944 Imphal-Kohima

- Fixed the NATO icons for British and Allied Minor regiments, and the Japanese cavalry regiment (epower).

1944 The Marianas Campaign

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.

1945 Okinawa

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.

1945 Operation Olympic

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.

1946 Operation Coronet

- Corrected Japanese Victory script.

- Added a Decision Event guide to the Strategy Guide.