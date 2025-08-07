As a temporary discount (for a week, up to and including 14.08.2025), the purchase of donation game currency for credits will be 40% cheaper.

Speed has been converted to fractions. Thanks to this, various weak effects on speed can give their increase without rounding to nothing. Any serious errors found related to this will be rewarded.

Premium now gives 1 additional slot at the auction.

Added auction request. You can select the desired item and set a price for it. Any player will be able to see it and sell it to you.

Added the ability to preview stickers before buying.

Also, for convenience in buying after viewing, you can buy all missing stickers at once when trying to save them.

The maximum zoom of the ship in the sticker interface has been increased from x1.5 to x3

Changing the ship skin no longer leads to duplication of stickers (visible only to the wearer).



Added 10% shield to the science ship class branch.

Frigates lost 4% shield and gained 3 armor.

Required reputation level for Siege Battleships increased from 2 to 3.



Increased dust collector output in asteroid fields by 25%. The productivity penalty for the number of collectors on the station has been significantly reduced.

Dust collectors increase damage to the station while working by ~17% (multiplicatively for each).

Building station modules now takes time.

Solar panels on the star now receive increased damage.

In S3, the bonus to asteroid mining has been reduced from +50% to +25%.

Planets with a store are now visible directly on the sector map.

Hover hints have been added to several interface elements.

Visual animation has been added to items that are given out in a quest or in crafting/processing for a better understanding of where to look to find an item/order.

Quests no longer show "hand in items" if there is nothing else to hand in.

More quests can now be taken from any point.

The navigation hint now correctly displays "take off from your location" if you are in the same system but not in space.

New options are available in quests - quests can now give out equipment for the duration of training.



Added a variation of "diplomats" for bots, which give significantly more reputation when destroyed. In many ways similar to civilians and traders.

