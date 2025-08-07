Hey everyone! 👋

It’s finally here — full controller support has just been added in today’s update! 🎉

You can now play the entire game using your Xbox controller. Button prompts are fully integrated as well.

All gameplay elements, navigating cameras, as well as minigames, all work very well with the gamepad and play naturally and instinctively. The controls feel smooth and responsive from start to finish.

Here’s a quick sneak peek: 👀

SURVIVOR

MISSION CONTROL

Alongside the controller update, I’ve also fixed a number of bugs and cleaned up a few things that players have reported:

skip cutscene text hides automatically after few seconds

you can now toggle sprint in the settings menu

you can now copy the invite code to clipboard

fixed a visual issue that could occur with dropped batteries

fixed an issue with the fan sound playing when its supposed to be off

added an interact icon to the battery during the Asteroid Escape tutorial

fixed an issue where flying obstacles could obstruct the Asteroid Escape outro cinematic

further improved intro timing

escape pods text formatted to fit properly

As always, thank you for all your feedback and support ❤️

Let me know if you run into any issues, and keep an eye out — more updates are on the way 👀

— Tyci