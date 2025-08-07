Patch Notes - Version 0.0.23.0
Major Updates
Unreal Engine 5.6 Upgrade
We've upgraded the game to Unreal Engine 5.6, delivering enhanced visuals, improved performance, and new technical capabilities for a smoother and more immersive experience.
Gem System Overhaul
Revamped Gem System, including Inventory, Gem Extractor, Gem Merger, and Gem Equipping.
Gems are now organized into categorized stacks instead of a single inventory.
Added Gem Extractor Tool, available for purchase in the shop.
Introduced Gem Merger Pre-Selection for better usability.
Rebalanced gem perks for improved gameplay balance.
Equipment System Enhancements
Equip items using drag-and-drop into corresponding slots.
Rebalanced equipment perks for better balance.
Adjusted boss equipment drops to reduce Common Items, increasing chances for rarer gear.
Menu Rework
Completely redesigned menus with a modernized style and improved ergonomics for better navigation and user experience.
Menu animated backgrounds temporarily replaced with static images, pending Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.6.1 update.
New Content
New Spell: Sacred Ground added to the spell roster.
Spell Choice Reroll Tokens now available in the shop.
Final Boss Disintegration: Added a new effect with extended time post-victory to enjoy the spectacle.
Translation System
Added a new translation system to improve localization and accessibility.
Performance Optimizations
Significant improvements to gameplay performance, load times, and overall stability.
Gameplay Improvements
Boss Area Visibility: Boss Areas are now slightly revealed when a boss is available.
Leveling Up: Sword now lights up during level-up for a more immersive effect.
Archer Behavior: Archers pass through when stopped, improving movement flow.
Hook Shot (ChainMaster): Removed animation stance for smoother gameplay.
Aegis of Gods Rework: Now absorbs a set amount of damage every few seconds (values TBD).
Aegis of Gods: Improved property descriptions for clarity.
Soul Master Enhancements:
Reduced Scythe collider size for better balance.
Improved Throw Scythe spell visibility.
Fixed hand visibility in Soul Master’s AOE.
Fixed Soul Master’s lantern lighting.
Cemetery Map: Enhanced lighting for better atmosphere.
Chapel Cutscene: Improved lighting for a polished visual experience.
Bug Fixes
Gem System
Fixed issues with Gem Merger Pre-Selection.
Leveling
Fixed bug where gaining two levels at once only offered one upgrade choice.
Fixed ability to level up while dead.
Spells and Abilities
Fixed Sacred Ground spell interrupting other spell animations.
Fixed tooltip flickering for passive and active spells.
Fixed ultimate ability allowing jumps outside the map.
Visual and Lighting Fixes
Fixed emissive issues for Screaming Ghosts, Flesh Heap legs, Raising Tombs, Flesh Master, and Dark Zomboids.
Fixed Flesh Heap explosion flickering.
Fixed character lighting consistency.
Fixed light effects on Archer’s arrows.
Uplifted FX for ground-colliding abilities (e.g., Soul Master, Ultimate).
Replaced boss area visual effects for better quality.
NPC and Environment
Fixed NPCs spawning inside the floor.
Fixed avatar ratio in subtitle layout.
Cloud Save
Choice Reroll amounts now save to the cloud and no longer reset.
Notes
The menu's animated backgrounds have been temporarily replaced with static images, pending the release of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.6.1 update.
Thank you for testing, and as always let us know your thoughts.
Good luck out there!
Changed files in this update