Commander! The version update (v0.4.9) has been released. The main content is as follows:

Adjusted the direction of the mecha when they are deployed, making it more natural

Fixed an issue where certain monsters could cause a freeze due to missing death animations.

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!

We expect to release an update regarding new content and mechanic changes within August. Stay tuned!