Hello Explorers!
The Update 12 is now live on every platform! It brings 2 new DLC Ford vehicles, QoL improvements and many bug fixes.
PATCH NOTES
DLC
New content:
Ford F-150 Raptor R
Ford F-450 Super Duty
Free
QoL improvements:
Updated cutscene behavior in co-op sessions: building cutscenes now play only for the player who constructed the object
Added default avatar placeholders for players without profile pictures
Maximum speed has been increased in manual modes of all Semi-automatic gearboxes
Towing modifiers have been increased for all vehicles
Critical fixes:
Fixed an issue where the game failed to load after a critical error
Fixed an issue where releasing the handbrake on one truck would also release the handbrakes on all other vehicles brought on an expedition
Fixed an issue where objective quest entities wouldn't work correctly after re-entering to an expedition within the Replayability system
Fixed an issue where built base modules were not displayed when a player moved to a map from another via the Global map
Fixed an issue where map an icon of an inactive quest with a cutscene was displayed on the map
Fixed an issue where tires were duplicated on two trucks of the same model in some cases
Fixed an issue where frame modules had no collision
Fixed an issue where newly unlocked tires did not display the "New" label
Fixed an issue where the image of the “Frost Mantle Mountains” map was not displayed on the Global map
Fixed an issue where the skip button for scanning was not functioning correctly in certain situations
Fixed an issue where the truck price in the Garage did not include the cost of installed add-ons
Fixed an issue where repainting a truck with a livery removed graphical elements from its frame modules
Fixed an issue where the Radar did not scan in radio interference zones
Fixed an issue where the KRS 63 Pathfinder would not displayed in the Garage when choosing decals
Fixed an issue where several decals were shown as red or black squares
Fixed an issue where the “Ancient Tales” contract was not able to complete
Fixed an issue where honks were not available for the TUZ 302 Capricorn in the Garage
Fixed an issue where the “Action” button was misaligned in the “Cargo Drone” description on the map
Fixed an issue where the object construction popup did not close automatically after clearing an avalanche
Fixed an issue where the “New” label was incorrectly displayed on all trucks from DLCs and patches
Fixed an issue where money spent on an expedition in single-player was not refunded if the player accepted a co-op invite after deploy
Fixed an issue where upgrade statistic displayed incorrectly on the East Beskids map
Fixed an issue where the "Consume no more X l of fuel" bonus reward was not counted in some cases
Fixed an issue where the "Use Jackscrew less than X times" bonus reward was not counted in some cases
Fixed an issue where the host’s truck image would not appear in HQ when a modded truck was selected
Fixed an issue where the “Secret Ingredients” contract could not be completed
Fixed an issue where all other installed modules and consumables become visible on the KHAN 39 Marshal when installing cargo rack lights
Co-op fixes:
Fixed an issue in co-op sessions where trading would stop working if the host deleted an item that had been taken from a guest
Fixed an issue where the Host label passed to a guest after re-connecting
Fixed an issue where vehicle wheels would not spin after joining a co-op session
Fixed an issue where a scanning zone became unavailable if a guest left the session during an active scan
Fixed an issue where players icons was not displayed in local co-op sessions on Nintendo Switch
