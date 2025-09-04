Hello Explorers!

The Update 12 is now live on every platform! It brings 2 new DLC Ford vehicles, QoL improvements and many bug fixes.

New content:

QoL improvements:

Towing modifiers have been increased for all vehicles

Maximum speed has been increased in manual modes of all Semi-automatic gearboxes

Updated cutscene behavior in co-op sessions: building cutscenes now play only for the player who constructed the object

Critical fixes:



Fixed an issue where the game failed to load after a critical error

Fixed an issue where releasing the handbrake on one truck would also release the handbrakes on all other vehicles brought on an expedition

Fixed an issue where objective quest entities wouldn't work correctly after re-entering to an expedition within the Replayability system

Fixed an issue where built base modules were not displayed when a player moved to a map from another via the Global map

Fixed an issue where map an icon of an inactive quest with a cutscene was displayed on the map

Fixed an issue where tires were duplicated on two trucks of the same model in some cases

Fixed an issue where frame modules had no collision

Fixed an issue where newly unlocked tires did not display the "New" label

Fixed an issue where the image of the “Frost Mantle Mountains” map was not displayed on the Global map

Fixed an issue where the skip button for scanning was not functioning correctly in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the truck price in the Garage did not include the cost of installed add-ons

Fixed an issue where repainting a truck with a livery removed graphical elements from its frame modules

Fixed an issue where the Radar did not scan in radio interference zones

Fixed an issue where the KRS 63 Pathfinder would not displayed in the Garage when choosing decals

Fixed an issue where several decals were shown as red or black squares

Fixed an issue where the “Ancient Tales” contract was not able to complete

Fixed an issue where honks were not available for the TUZ 302 Capricorn in the Garage

Fixed an issue where the “Action” button was misaligned in the “Cargo Drone” description on the map

Fixed an issue where the object construction popup did not close automatically after clearing an avalanche

Fixed an issue where the “New” label was incorrectly displayed on all trucks from DLCs and patches

Fixed an issue where money spent on an expedition in single-player was not refunded if the player accepted a co-op invite after deploy

Fixed an issue where upgrade statistic displayed incorrectly on the East Beskids map

Fixed an issue where the "Consume no more X l of fuel" bonus reward was not counted in some cases

Fixed an issue where the "Use Jackscrew less than X times" bonus reward was not counted in some cases

Fixed an issue where the host’s truck image would not appear in HQ when a modded truck was selected

Fixed an issue where the “Secret Ingredients” contract could not be completed