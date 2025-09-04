 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19510454 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Explorers!

The Update 12 is now live on every platform! It brings 2 new DLC Ford vehicles, QoL improvements and many bug fixes.

PATCH NOTES

DLC

New content:

  • Ford F-150 Raptor R

  • Ford F-450 Super Duty


Free

QoL improvements:

  • Updated cutscene behavior in co-op sessions: building cutscenes now play only for the player who constructed the object

  • Added default avatar placeholders for players without profile pictures

  • Maximum speed has been increased in manual modes of all Semi-automatic gearboxes

  • Towing modifiers have been increased for all vehicles

Critical fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game failed to load after a critical error

  • Fixed an issue where releasing the handbrake on one truck would also release the handbrakes on all other vehicles brought on an expedition

  • Fixed an issue where objective quest entities wouldn't work correctly after re-entering to an expedition within the Replayability system 

  • Fixed an issue where built base modules were not displayed when a player moved to a map from another via the Global map

  • Fixed an issue where map an icon of an inactive quest with a cutscene was displayed on the map

  • Fixed an issue where tires were duplicated on two trucks of the same model in some cases

  • Fixed an issue where frame modules had no collision 

  • Fixed an issue where newly unlocked tires did not display the "New" label

  • Fixed an issue where the image of the “Frost Mantle Mountains” map was not displayed on the Global map

  • Fixed an issue where the skip button for scanning was not functioning correctly in certain situations

  • Fixed an issue where the truck price in the Garage did not include the cost of installed add-ons

  • Fixed an issue where repainting a truck with a livery removed graphical elements from its frame modules

  • Fixed an issue where the Radar did not scan in radio interference zones 

  • Fixed an issue where the KRS 63 Pathfinder would not displayed in the Garage when choosing decals 

  • Fixed an issue where several decals were shown as red or black squares

  • Fixed an issue where the “Ancient Tales” contract was not able to complete 

  • Fixed an issue where honks were not available for the TUZ 302 Capricorn in the Garage

  • Fixed an issue where the “Action” button was misaligned in the “Cargo Drone” description on the map

  • Fixed an issue where the object construction popup did not close automatically after clearing an avalanche

  • Fixed an issue where the “New” label was incorrectly displayed on all trucks from DLCs and patches

  • Fixed an issue where money spent on an expedition in single-player was not refunded if the player accepted a co-op invite after deploy

  • Fixed an issue where upgrade statistic displayed incorrectly on the East Beskids map 

  • Fixed an issue where the "Consume no more X l of fuel" bonus reward was not counted in some cases 

  • Fixed an issue where the "Use Jackscrew less than X times" bonus reward was not counted in some cases 

  • Fixed an issue where the host’s truck image would not appear in HQ when a modded truck was selected

  • Fixed an issue where the “Secret Ingredients” contract could not be completed

  • Fixed an issue where all other installed modules and consumables become visible on the KHAN 39 Marshal when installing cargo rack lights


Co-op fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in co-op sessions where trading would stop working if the host deleted an item that had been taken from a guest

  • Fixed an issue where the Host label passed to a guest after re-connecting 

  • Fixed an issue where vehicle wheels would not spin after joining a co-op session

  • Fixed an issue where a scanning zone became unavailable if a guest left the session during an active scan

  • Fixed an issue where players icons was not displayed in local co-op sessions on Nintendo Switch

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2477341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link