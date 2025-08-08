 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19510365 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear baristas,

We have a batch of small updates for tidier kitchens!

* Cups now clearly show the ice, suger, tea bag, and marshmallows that you put in,
* In Park and Home Kitchen, it is clear to see when you pour drink from a cup to the cups on the bench or the kitchen worktop,
* It is less fiddly to pick up eggs and fries in Diner,
* When you put ingredients on the tray stack in Diner, they are shown on the top tray,
* Diner 1-4 only includes ingredients that can actually be cooked (no lettuce in Diner 2, for example)

The next big update will be big. We can't wait to share it with you.

Happy cooking!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
