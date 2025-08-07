This is a small patch that fixes a few issues and incorporates some of your suggestions. We're also working in parallel on deeper changes and new features, so please bear with us a little longer. In the meantime, we'll continue releasing these smaller updates to keep things moving forward.
Here are the changes introduced in this patch:
• Fixed: Traditional Chinese language wasn't booting on Steam
• Fixed: restore default button mapping on Mouse/KB don't work
• Fixed: fences in pROOM_B01_17 can be crawled under
• Added binoculars to Mika's room in case the player through them before
• Changed prisoner's text to indicate he should be returned to the point designated in the map ("D")
• You could trigger Crastall cinematic with a drone
• Added a radio reminder to Duncan in the desert Eye Door
• Removed zoom on melee combat
• Lowered the sound detection threshold on soldiers
• Fixed: With KB/Mouse if you click on "Options" and then "Load Game" in the front end, it will open the options again
• Now the player has to manually skip all dialogues and audio will always play. There is an option in the menus to auto-skip
• Fixed: when reassigning the A button, the Dreamcatcher could turn unresponsive
• Fixed: you can accidentally skip two audio lines with a single button press
• Added a shadows and lighting setting for PC
• Added an option to skip stealth attacks by pression the left shoulder button
Version 1.00.1005 is out!
