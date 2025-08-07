This is a small patch that fixes a few issues and incorporates some of your suggestions. We're also working in parallel on deeper changes and new features, so please bear with us a little longer. In the meantime, we'll continue releasing these smaller updates to keep things moving forward.



Here are the changes introduced in this patch:



• Fixed: Traditional Chinese language wasn't booting on Steam

• Fixed: restore default button mapping on Mouse/KB don't work

• Fixed: fences in pROOM_B01_17 can be crawled under

• Added binoculars to Mika's room in case the player through them before

• Changed prisoner's text to indicate he should be returned to the point designated in the map ("D")

• You could trigger Crastall cinematic with a drone

• Added a radio reminder to Duncan in the desert Eye Door

• Removed zoom on melee combat

• Lowered the sound detection threshold on soldiers

• Fixed: With KB/Mouse if you click on "Options" and then "Load Game" in the front end, it will open the options again

• Now the player has to manually skip all dialogues and audio will always play. There is an option in the menus to auto-skip

• Fixed: when reassigning the A button, the Dreamcatcher could turn unresponsive

• Fixed: you can accidentally skip two audio lines with a single button press

• Added a shadows and lighting setting for PC

• Added an option to skip stealth attacks by pression the left shoulder button

