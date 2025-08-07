 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19510138
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve made a few small updates to improve your overall gaming experience. Check out the latest fixes:

- Fixed some descriptions in Simplified Chinese

- There are no longer empty pages in the stats tab

- The selected item categories to be displayed in the stats tab no longer reset every time the tab is closed

- Nested descriptions have been temporarily disabled as they were most likely causing freezes

We truly appreciate all your support and feedback, it means a lot to us and helps the game keep getting better!

Happy gaming, and stay tuned for more updates!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2760791
