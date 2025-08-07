 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19510052 Edited 7 August 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌟 New:
Added new interception events and modified existing ones

⚖️ Balance:
Reworked Cornucopia figurehead : It now provides 50% of food for 2/4/6 crew members (instead of 100% for 1/2/4 before).
Interception events now scale with threat level

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2096861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link