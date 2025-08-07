After reviews and streams, it was decided to significantly improve the interface and provide more detailed instructions at the start of the game.

A signpost has also been added — if you approach it, it will display a tutorial.

Zombie groan sounds have been added when they collide with any traps.

Background sounds have been lowered so they don't interfere with enjoying the soundtrack.

The closed door icon is now marked with a red cross.

The time-based level balance has been adjusted.

Levels 13 and 14 have been slightly modified.

The "Recommended" difficulty level has been renamed to "Expert", as it turned out to be too hard to complete on a first playthrough.

The level stats are now easier to see next to the level entrance.

Other minor bug fixes.

Thank you for your feedback ❤️❤️❤️