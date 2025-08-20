 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19509990 Edited 20 August 2025 – 07:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Implemented guidebooks for arm and back parts. Reading them before buying parts might help new players.
  • Added team performance display on the post-battle screen, showing each team member's contributions.
  • Displayed pilot portraits and HP at the top of the screen during tournament battles.


Changes

  • Reduced the size of HP bars for minor enemies in missions, improving visibility. (Backhoe Punchmen will be addressed in the next update.)
  • Extended the display time of pilot dialogue during battles. Read it if you want.


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the pilot's arms were not colored when equipping the Decorator Body.



Thank you for your support.

