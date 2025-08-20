Additions
- Implemented guidebooks for arm and back parts. Reading them before buying parts might help new players.
- Added team performance display on the post-battle screen, showing each team member's contributions.
- Displayed pilot portraits and HP at the top of the screen during tournament battles.
Changes
- Reduced the size of HP bars for minor enemies in missions, improving visibility. (Backhoe Punchmen will be addressed in the next update.)
- Extended the display time of pilot dialogue during battles. Read it if you want.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the pilot's arms were not colored when equipping the Decorator Body.
Thank you for your support.
Changed files in this update