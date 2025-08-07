1: Fixed the issue where some players occasionally cannot save the game.
2: Appropriately reduced the game difficulty.
3: Added a prompt when players may get stuck in the later stages due to extreme point allocation.
4: Fixed the occasional incorrect display of values such as players' HP and ATK.
Fix the save file issue and adjust the difficulty appropriately
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update