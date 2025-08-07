 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509959 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:39:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1: Fixed the issue where some players occasionally cannot save the game.
2: Appropriately reduced the game difficulty.
3: Added a prompt when players may get stuck in the later stages due to extreme point allocation.
4: Fixed the occasional incorrect display of values such as players' HP and ATK.

