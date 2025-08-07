Ahoy here you have a new build to enjoy!



New features - A new enemy has been spotted silently keeping watch in the Sunken City...

- The procedural generation of Sunken City is now more varied

- The active quest is now visible in the HUD

- Landmarks can be found adding more variety to the world and sometimes there are things for you to discover there.

- More visual variety underneath the waves

- More news in newspapers

- Bunch of tweaks to the UI

- More quest content including potential multiple endings

- More world events

- Call to action screen prettier



Bug fixes - Fixed issue where random quest locations for quests in the same bulletin board would point in the same direction.

- Fixed issue with generation spawn locations for world event, landmarks, and the like.

- Bunch of fixes for save games



Also old saves should still work but if not please let us know on Discord!

