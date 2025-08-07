New features- A new enemy has been spotted silently keeping watch in the Sunken City...
- The procedural generation of Sunken City is now more varied
- The active quest is now visible in the HUD
- Landmarks can be found adding more variety to the world and sometimes there are things for you to discover there.
- More visual variety underneath the waves
- More news in newspapers
- Bunch of tweaks to the UI
- More quest content including potential multiple endings
- More world events
- Call to action screen prettier
Bug fixes- Fixed issue where random quest locations for quests in the same bulletin board would point in the same direction.
- Fixed issue with generation spawn locations for world event, landmarks, and the like.
- Bunch of fixes for save games
Also old saves should still work but if not please let us know on Discord!
