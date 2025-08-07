Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

The Battle Pass: Blackfish in the Moonlight Event is now live!

Complete missions during the event period to gain experience and unlock rewards as you reach new levels.

Additionally, you can earn extra rewards upon reaching higher levels by purchasing the Premium or the Premium+ Pass!

Please refer to the details below for more information.

📆 Event Period

🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance

⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)

📝 Event Details

🔹Complete Battle Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.

✔️ You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level.

EXP Standard Pass Rewards Premium Pass Rewards 1 Iron Ore x20 Golden Dragon x200 2 Equipment Design Selection Box x2 Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 1 x1 3 Copper x5,000 Equipment Hardener x5 4 Ruin Runner x1 Ruin Runner x10 5 Basic Artifact Wax Box x3 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 6 Golden Dragon x50 Iron Bank Marks x30 7 Copper x5,000 Building Materials x50 8 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5 9 Gemstone x20 Jewelry Polish x10 10 Riverlands Reins (Horse) x1 Blackfish Reins (Horse) x1 11 Copper x5,000 Copper x50,000 12 Ruin Runner x1 Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 13 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3 14 Golden Dragon x100 Iron Bank Marks x60 15 Polished Deep Sea Amulet Design Box x1 Kraken Tentacle Box x3 16 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5 17 Gemstone x30 Jewelry Polish x10 18 Ruin Runner x2 Ruin Runner x10 19 Basic Artifact Wax Box x3 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 20 Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x1 Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x10 21 Basic Artifact Wax Box x3 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 22 Rare Jewelry Box x2 Golden Dragon x200 23 Silver Ore x20 Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 2 x1 24 Golden Dragon x150 Iron Bank Marks x100 25 Damaged Kraken Tentacle x5 Kraken Tentacle Box x3 26 Ruin Runner x1 Ruin Runner x10 27 Iron Ore x70 Gold Ore x10 28 Rare Jewelry Box x2 Epic Jewelry Box x1 29 Basic Artifact Wax Box x3 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 30 Riverlands Saddle (Horse) x1 Blackfish Saddle (Horse) x1 31 Gemstone x50 Jewelry Polish x15 32 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5 33 Copper x5,000 Copper x50,000 34 Rare Jewelry Box x2 Epic Jewelry Box x1 35 Damaged Kraken Tentacle x6 Kraken Tentacle Box x5 36 Ruin Runner x1 Ruin Runner x10 37 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3 38 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 Golden Dragon x200 39 Equipment Design Selection Box x3 Copper x50,000 40 Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1 41 Silver Ore x20 Gold Ore x10 42 Ruin Runner x2 Iron Bank Marks x100 43 Quality Artifact Wax Box x3 Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3 44 Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2 Jewelry Hardener x5 45 Golden Dragon x500 Epic Artifact Selection Box x1

🔹Upon purchasing the Premium Pass, you will unlock additional premium rewards at each level milestone.

🔹Upon purchasing the Premium+ Pass, you will immediately receive enough Pass EXP to reach level 15, along with the following exclusive rewards:

✔️ Black Fish Outfit Selection Box x1

✔️ Relic Finder x1

✔️ Nameplate Background: Moonlit Sea

✔️ Nameplate Frame: Blessing of the Sea

📜 Additional Notes

🔸Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

🔸Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to level up your Battle Pass and earn exclusive rewards during the event. Be sure to complete your missions before the event ends and claim all the rewards!

Good luck, and may your journey through the realms be filled with glory.



