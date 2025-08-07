Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
The Battle Pass: Blackfish in the Moonlight Event is now live!
Complete missions during the event period to gain experience and unlock rewards as you reach new levels.
Additionally, you can earn extra rewards upon reaching higher levels by purchasing the Premium or the Premium+ Pass!
Please refer to the details below for more information.
📆 Event Period
🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance
⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)
📝 Event Details
🔹Complete Battle Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.
✔️ You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level.
EXP
Standard Pass Rewards
Premium Pass Rewards
1
Iron Ore x20
Golden Dragon x200
2
Equipment Design Selection Box x2
Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 1 x1
3
Copper x5,000
Equipment Hardener x5
4
Ruin Runner x1
Ruin Runner x10
5
Basic Artifact Wax Box x3
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
6
Golden Dragon x50
Iron Bank Marks x30
7
Copper x5,000
Building Materials x50
8
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5
9
Gemstone x20
Jewelry Polish x10
10
Riverlands Reins (Horse) x1
Blackfish Reins (Horse) x1
11
Copper x5,000
Copper x50,000
12
Ruin Runner x1
Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
13
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3
14
Golden Dragon x100
Iron Bank Marks x60
15
Polished Deep Sea Amulet Design Box x1
Kraken Tentacle Box x3
16
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5
17
Gemstone x30
Jewelry Polish x10
18
Ruin Runner x2
Ruin Runner x10
19
Basic Artifact Wax Box x3
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
20
Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x1
Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x10
21
Basic Artifact Wax Box x3
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
22
Rare Jewelry Box x2
Golden Dragon x200
23
Silver Ore x20
Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 2 x1
24
Golden Dragon x150
Iron Bank Marks x100
25
Damaged Kraken Tentacle x5
Kraken Tentacle Box x3
26
Ruin Runner x1
Ruin Runner x10
27
Iron Ore x70
Gold Ore x10
28
Rare Jewelry Box x2
Epic Jewelry Box x1
29
Basic Artifact Wax Box x3
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
30
Riverlands Saddle (Horse) x1
Blackfish Saddle (Horse) x1
31
Gemstone x50
Jewelry Polish x15
32
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5
33
Copper x5,000
Copper x50,000
34
Rare Jewelry Box x2
Epic Jewelry Box x1
35
Damaged Kraken Tentacle x6
Kraken Tentacle Box x5
36
Ruin Runner x1
Ruin Runner x10
37
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3
38
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
Golden Dragon x200
39
Equipment Design Selection Box x3
Copper x50,000
40
Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1
41
Silver Ore x20
Gold Ore x10
42
Ruin Runner x2
Iron Bank Marks x100
43
Quality Artifact Wax Box x3
Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3
44
Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2
Jewelry Hardener x5
45
Golden Dragon x500
Epic Artifact Selection Box x1
🔹Upon purchasing the Premium Pass, you will unlock additional premium rewards at each level milestone.
🔹Upon purchasing the Premium+ Pass, you will immediately receive enough Pass EXP to reach level 15, along with the following exclusive rewards:
✔️ Black Fish Outfit Selection Box x1
✔️ Relic Finder x1
✔️ Nameplate Background: Moonlit Sea
✔️ Nameplate Frame: Blessing of the Sea
📜 Additional Notes
🔸Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.
🔸Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to level up your Battle Pass and earn exclusive rewards during the event. Be sure to complete your missions before the event ends and claim all the rewards!
Good luck, and may your journey through the realms be filled with glory.
