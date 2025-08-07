 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509938 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

 

The Battle Pass: Blackfish in the Moonlight Event is now live!

Complete missions during the event period to gain experience and unlock rewards as you reach new levels.

 

Additionally, you can earn extra rewards upon reaching higher levels by purchasing the Premium or the Premium+ Pass!

 

Please refer to the details below for more information.

 

 

📆 Event Period

🔹Event Period: Until the September 24 Maintenance

⚠️ Sales Period: Until September 23, 10:59 PM (PT)

 

📝 Event Details

🔹Complete Battle Pass missions during the event period to earn experience and level up your Pass, unlocking rewards as you progress.

✔️  You can use Golden Dragons to instantly reach your desired pass level.

 

EXP

Standard Pass Rewards

Premium Pass Rewards

1

Iron Ore x20

Golden Dragon x200

2

Equipment Design Selection Box x2

Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 1 x1

3

Copper x5,000

Equipment Hardener x5

4

Ruin Runner x1

Ruin Runner x10

5

Basic Artifact Wax Box x3

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

6

Golden Dragon x50

Iron Bank Marks x30

7

Copper x5,000

Building Materials x50

8

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5

9

Gemstone x20

Jewelry Polish x10

10

Riverlands Reins (Horse) x1

Blackfish Reins (Horse) x1

11

Copper x5,000

Copper x50,000

12

Ruin Runner x1

Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

13

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3

14

Golden Dragon x100

Iron Bank Marks x60

15

Polished Deep Sea Amulet Design Box x1

Kraken Tentacle Box x3

16

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5

17

Gemstone x30

Jewelry Polish x10

18

Ruin Runner x2

Ruin Runner x10

19

Basic Artifact Wax Box x3

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

20

Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x1

Uncommon - Legendary Jewelry Box x10

21

Basic Artifact Wax Box x3

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

22

Rare Jewelry Box x2

Golden Dragon x200

23

Silver Ore x20

Olenna Tyrell Emoji Pack 2 x1

24

Golden Dragon x150

Iron Bank Marks x100

25

Damaged Kraken Tentacle x5

Kraken Tentacle Box x3

26

Ruin Runner x1

Ruin Runner x10

27

Iron Ore x70

Gold Ore x10

28

Rare Jewelry Box x2

Epic Jewelry Box x1

29

Basic Artifact Wax Box x3

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

30

Riverlands Saddle (Horse) x1

Blackfish Saddle (Horse) x1

31

Gemstone x50

Jewelry Polish x15

32

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x1

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x5

33

Copper x5,000

Copper x50,000

34

Rare Jewelry Box x2

Epic Jewelry Box x1

35

Damaged Kraken Tentacle x6

Kraken Tentacle Box x5

36

Ruin Runner x1

Ruin Runner x10

37

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3

38

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

Golden Dragon x200

39

Equipment Design Selection Box x3

Copper x50,000

40

Basic Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

Excellent Artifact Reinforcement Tool x1

41

Silver Ore x20

Gold Ore x10

42

Ruin Runner x2

Iron Bank Marks x100

43

Quality Artifact Wax Box x3

Excellent Artifact Wax Box x3

44

Uncommon - Epic Sigil Box x2

Jewelry Hardener x5

45

Golden Dragon x500

Epic Artifact Selection Box  x1

 

🔹Upon purchasing the Premium Pass, you will unlock additional premium rewards at each level milestone.

🔹Upon purchasing the Premium+ Pass, you will immediately receive enough Pass EXP to reach level 15, along with the following exclusive rewards:

     ✔️ Black Fish Outfit Selection Box x1

     ✔️ Relic Finder x1

     ✔️ Nameplate Background: Moonlit Sea

     ✔️ Nameplate Frame: Blessing of the Sea

📜 Additional Notes

🔸Rewards for levels not reached will no longer be available after the event ends.

🔸Pass rewards will be sent to your inventory.

 

 

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to level up your Battle Pass and earn exclusive rewards during the event. Be sure to complete your missions before the event ends and claim all the rewards!

 

Good luck, and may your journey through the realms be filled with glory.

