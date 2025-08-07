 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19509902 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Ver.1.2.1 Patch Notes
・Edited text in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese versions
・Fixed an issue affecting microphone input in Azure Striker Gunvolt 2
*Issue should now be resolved on Steam Deck as well

Changed files in this update

Depot 3813351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link