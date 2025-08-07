■Ver.1.2.1 Patch Notes
・Edited text in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese versions
・Fixed an issue affecting microphone input in Azure Striker Gunvolt 2
*Issue should now be resolved on Steam Deck as well
Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced has been updated to Ver.1.2.1.
Update notes via Steam Community
