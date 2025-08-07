This build has the following fixes:

Mouse is now released when exiting look mode. This should fix an issue where the mouse cursor is stuck when interacting with screens while in look mode.

Fix an issue where if you enabled an input toggle, it wouldn't work until you dragged the mouse. Clicking the button is now all you need to do to engage the input mode.

Fix gameplay settings menu not resetting input toggle settings.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. In the meantime, you can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while you wait for a fix.