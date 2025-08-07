 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509876 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build has the following fixes:

  • Mouse is now released when exiting look mode. This should fix an issue where the mouse cursor is stuck when interacting with screens while in look mode.

  • Fix an issue where if you enabled an input toggle, it wouldn't work until you dragged the mouse. Clicking the button is now all you need to do to engage the input mode.

  • Fix gameplay settings menu not resetting input toggle settings.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. In the meantime, you can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while you wait for a fix.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2840591
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2840592
  • Loading history…
