-- DEV NOTE --

Hey Grabbas, thanks for the continued grabbing. This is an exciting new era for G3 - our dubai penthouse is semi-operational with Bangladesh prospects looking promising. Since we're moving

further into the corporate world, we're proud to announce our first official Mojang style update. This is also our last Mojang style update. We haven't gotten shit done tbh. Sorry 'bout dat!

Updates will pick up again now that our office is sorted.

= ADDITIONS

- added emote wheel with some animations to start out with (there will be emotes to unlock soon!)

- added new playerHealth indicator + animations

- added window game option

- early implementation of betty biscuits

= FIXES / CHANGES

- fixed certain UI elements clipping offscreen on lower than 1920x1080 resolutions and overall improved resolution scaling

- fixed needing to have +1 more dollar than clothing costs to purchase it

- added progression to goblin spawns through layers - as you go deeper there are less normal goblins and more bomb goblins

- reduced grombie wave spawn chance

- increased grombie "grace period" (minimum length until another wave is allowed to spawn)

- turned down grombie spawn ambience + spawn noise

- fixed ATM not reading for overall cash savings in "the struggle"

- made changes to blood spatter decals to not send one billion networked messages and sometimes blow stuff up

- fixed internal logic with the item equip system when a player dies

- fixed basketball shorts using blue jeans texture

- fixed bug where equipping and unequipping clothing would sometimes make you invincible

Next update to include blackjack and other things also.