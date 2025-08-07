 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19509736 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【1】Fixed the issue of double harvesting of plants;
【2】Fixed the issue of incorrect display of mining icons;
【3】Fixed the program crash issue for some players after completing the tracking mini-game;
【4】Fixed the issue of incorrect text display;
【5】Optimized the description information for some characters;
【6】Optimized the issue of monotonous scenes in some storylines.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3668561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link