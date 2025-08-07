【1】Fixed the issue of double harvesting of plants;
【2】Fixed the issue of incorrect display of mining icons;
【3】Fixed the program crash issue for some players after completing the tracking mini-game;
【4】Fixed the issue of incorrect text display;
【5】Optimized the description information for some characters;
【6】Optimized the issue of monotonous scenes in some storylines.
Game Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
