Hey everyone!

CleanFall has (finally) entered early access! (Wooooo!) While I now have a crippling addiction to caffeine and a habit of play testing CleanFall at 3 AM, I can finally say it’s time to step back and watch the community dissect my game. Thanks for the support everyone! (Especially "Duck", our Discord server's frog cult leader).

To celebrate, CleanFall is now launching with a 25% discount!

You can check out the new launch trailer to see what's cookin'.

Nightmare Mode Beta Testing is Now Available

I have been hiding away in the deeper recesses of my development cave (as most devs do) cooking up a new mode to challenge the hubris of CleanFall's most skilled players. However, this mode still needs a little more time in the oven, so I'm going to open a public beta so I can get some feedback on it. It will have some new content, possible glitches, and questionable balance decisions, so proceed with caution, and send any feedback to our discord. I look forward to seeing who can beat it. (Side note, nightmare mode is only developed up to the Pit City, but I should have nightmare mode ready for the Hollow soon).

The image above shows how you can access the beta.



Future Update Plans

In the next few weeks, I’m going to be working on:

Fixing bugs.

Releasing the Nightmare Mode update after hearing the community's feedback.

Releasing the "Class Update" (this update will focus on the game's Consumer and Energizer classes, which have been under close scrutiny by our beta testers)

New Creature Summons for the "Class Update"

While I have some epic plans in store for CleanFall's future, I am also always pivoting things based on the community's feedback. It would be a huge help if you could share your feedback in a steam review.

Want to support me further?

Follow Humanyoyo and all our social media listed on the Steam page to stay updated on events, launch news, and more.

Purchase the Supporter Pack . (I'm quite proud of the game's soundtrack)

Join the Discord to give more detailed feedback about the game.

Share the game to your favorite content creators and friends.

Post any screenshots or gameplay recordings to show off your skills.

Thanks everyone- you can expect more updates soon.

Humanyoyo