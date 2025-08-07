 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509651 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDITIONS FOR VERSION 1.9.2

Now in the upper left corner of the screen, the player's percentage is displayed, allowing them to navigate the level victory, as well as understand the logic and behavior of each interactive object.

*If -5%, the item was disinfected/replaced but hands/body need to be sanitized.
*If -10%, an item was infected.
*If +5%, hands were disinfected.
*If +10%, the item was disinfected.
*If +15%, the item and hands/body were disinfected.

NOTE: If +25%, two items were disinfected and hands were disinfected.
This is +10% per item. If + or -20%, two items were infected or disinfected.

WAYS TO WIN:
1) 100% victory. 2) 95% victory (Ambulance). 🚑
3) Secret victory at 5%. (Ambulance). 🚑
4) Secret victory at 0% (Ambulance). 🚑

