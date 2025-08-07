 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509506 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- NERFED LADYBUG!!
- Rebuff goliath headbutt cooldown
- Max 4 balls spawn in center of map
- Revert shoot force and replace with a charged shoot
- Improve egypt colours
- Rhino shoots projectile down from the air to spawn spikes

