- NERFED LADYBUG!!
- Rebuff goliath headbutt cooldown
- Max 4 balls spawn in center of map
- Revert shoot force and replace with a charged shoot
- Improve egypt colours
- Rhino shoots projectile down from the air to spawn spikes
Patch notes 8/6/2025 #3
