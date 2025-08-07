 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509464 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Item Hunter-Nin Requirement
    Items can now require players to have authority to use them as a Military Police Force member

  • Added Feature that makes certain cash items only display for Gold Ninja

  • Player Target Window now displays the Buffs and Debuffs that user currently has active

  • (Devs) Added button in Item Editor that sets Cash Item Index automatically to latest item

  • (Devs) Added 'Open in Editor' buttons in Item/Mission/Jutsu/Variable/Switch Reference Widgets

  • (WIP) Adding secure way for Nin Online community artists to access graphic files in-game

Changes

  • Improved the logic behind when NPC Chat Bubble messages appear

  • Added Staircases in Flooded Arena

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed NPCs not walking through gates in the Leaf Village

  • Fixed a client hanging bug caused by NPC Chat Bubble Messages

  • Fixed some map warps not map locking and allowing players to keep switching between maps

  • Fixed Base Heal not working for all Healing Over Time Techniques

  • Gold Forehead Protector no longer appears in cash shop for non-Gold Ninja players

  • (Hopefully) Fixed bug where players appear to be moving in t he wrong direction and rubberbanding

  • (Hopefully Again) Fixed Chakra Charging not activating sometimes for some people with higher ping

Changed files in this update

