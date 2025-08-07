(WIP) Adding secure way for Nin Online community artists to access graphic files in-game

(Devs) Added 'Open in Editor' buttons in Item/Mission/Jutsu/Variable/Switch Reference Widgets

(Devs) Added button in Item Editor that sets Cash Item Index automatically to latest item

Player Target Window now displays the Buffs and Debuffs that user currently has active

Added Feature that makes certain cash items only display for Gold Ninja

Item Hunter-Nin Requirement Items can now require players to have authority to use them as a Military Police Force member

Improved the logic behind when NPC Chat Bubble messages appear

Fixed NPCs not walking through gates in the Leaf Village

Fixed a client hanging bug caused by NPC Chat Bubble Messages

Fixed some map warps not map locking and allowing players to keep switching between maps

Fixed Base Heal not working for all Healing Over Time Techniques

Gold Forehead Protector no longer appears in cash shop for non-Gold Ninja players

(Hopefully) Fixed bug where players appear to be moving in t he wrong direction and rubberbanding