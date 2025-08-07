Features
Item Hunter-Nin Requirement
Items can now require players to have authority to use them as a Military Police Force member
Added Feature that makes certain cash items only display for Gold Ninja
Player Target Window now displays the Buffs and Debuffs that user currently has active
(Devs) Added button in Item Editor that sets Cash Item Index automatically to latest item
(Devs) Added 'Open in Editor' buttons in Item/Mission/Jutsu/Variable/Switch Reference Widgets
(WIP) Adding secure way for Nin Online community artists to access graphic files in-game
Changes
Improved the logic behind when NPC Chat Bubble messages appear
Added Staircases in Flooded Arena
Bug Fixes
Fixed NPCs not walking through gates in the Leaf Village
Fixed a client hanging bug caused by NPC Chat Bubble Messages
Fixed some map warps not map locking and allowing players to keep switching between maps
Fixed Base Heal not working for all Healing Over Time Techniques
Gold Forehead Protector no longer appears in cash shop for non-Gold Ninja players
(Hopefully) Fixed bug where players appear to be moving in t he wrong direction and rubberbanding
(Hopefully Again) Fixed Chakra Charging not activating sometimes for some people with higher ping
