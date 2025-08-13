Greetings, Relic Hunters!

Great news for players who love gaming on the go — with the release of Patch 1.8, Dark Envoy is now officially Steam Deck Verified!

This means you can enjoy the full Dark Envoy experience seamlessly on your Steam Deck.

We've optimized the controls, text, and graphics to provide a smooth and enjoyable handheld adventure.

Whether you're exploring the war-torn Guns N’ Sorcery world of Dark Envoy or experimenting with a tactical slo-mo, it's now perfectly tailored for your Steam Deck.

(Version: 1.8.0.74338; download size: 87.9MB)

This is just one of many steps we're taking as we continue to work towards what we call the Dark Envoy version 2.0. We are committed to making Dark Envoy the best game it can be and your feedback helps us get there. We have more exciting things planned and we can't wait to share them with you.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming!

The Event Horizon Team

---------------------------------------------

