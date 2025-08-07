 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509437 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get Ready for a Frag-Fest Weekend!


Hey Red Eclipse fans!

We're pushing out a new update to get everyone on the latest version for a massive frag-fest this weekend (August 8-10)! Everyone is invited to join in on the action. Please register your available times at the link here so we can coordinate matches: https://crab.fit/red-eclipse-weekend-august-810-2025-938252

This update brings a host of visual improvements, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes to make your experience even better.

Visual Fixes


We've also improved our "halo" rendering, making them softer, more beautiful, and less demanding on your system. Plus, we've squashed some visual bugs, including a fix for the visor's chroma direction and some UI elements that weren't displaying correctly.

Gameplay and Content


We've updated the sword animation and the projectile for the eclipse weapon, which just shows that we're always working on something. We've also added a new projectile model for the eclipse rod's shots. For our mappers and modders, we've fixed an issue with changing GSP mutator settings in the editor. And for our AI, we've improved their ability to recognize friendly players and navigate the map. We've also updated our map pack with the latest community creations!

Bug Fixes and Performance


We've been squashing bugs and improving performance. We've fixed a crash related to halo rendering, and another that was causing instability. We've also fixed a sound issue that allowed volumes to go above 100%. On the performance side, we're now preloading actor models to make gameplay smoother.

We're excited for you to get your hands on these changes! There's exciting things ahead, we'll have more to share as we get closer to release.

Thanks for your continued support,
The Red Eclipse Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Red Eclipse Depot 967461
