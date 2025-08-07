 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509433 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from August 7, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

Optimized animal interaction distance.

Fixed an issue where ropeway could be built on treetops.

Fixed an issue where ropeway supports were incorrectly destroyed if built beyond the height limit.

Fixed the issue causing fogfrogs to move erratically after being hit by Terrorizing Lunge.

Building restrictions have been adjusted for the areas above the Northern Wasteland Ancient Ruins Dungeon and the Giant Crater Holy Ruins.

Fixed material classification error of construction hammer at the Uncrafting Table.

Fixed an issue where characters would get stuck in an abnormal slow-motion state.

Fixed the issue of missing recipes in the crafting table list.

Fixed an issue where Quality Assessment could not be used under abnormal status.

