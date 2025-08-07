 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19509412 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added leaderboards for Planet Core and Holographic Highway
  • Enabling workshop courses in time trial. Only locally saved scores, no leaderboards for workshop tracks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2626121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2626122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link