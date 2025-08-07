 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19509389 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed unclear tutorial text.

Fixed an issue where controller tutorials were displayed when playing with a keyboard.

Adjusted the difficulty of some puzzles.

Adjusted some of the in-game effects.

Adjusted the hitboxes of some bosses.

Fixed an issue where some bosses would not perform certain motions.

Fixed an issue where objects moved with Morse code would behave unstably.

Fixed an issue where players couldn't use normal attacks after performing a specific action.

Fixed an issue where there was a delay when pulling objects after pushing them with Morse code.

Fixed an issue where the boss's HP bar was not working correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3648241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link