Fixed unclear tutorial text.



Fixed an issue where controller tutorials were displayed when playing with a keyboard.



Adjusted the difficulty of some puzzles.



Adjusted some of the in-game effects.



Adjusted the hitboxes of some bosses.



Fixed an issue where some bosses would not perform certain motions.



Fixed an issue where objects moved with Morse code would behave unstably.



Fixed an issue where players couldn't use normal attacks after performing a specific action.



Fixed an issue where there was a delay when pulling objects after pushing them with Morse code.



Fixed an issue where the boss's HP bar was not working correctly.