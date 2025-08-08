Ahoy, Bean Blasters!



The day has finally come — Bang Bang Barrage is now fully launched on Steam! 🥳

Set sail on a wild pixel-art adventure packed with chaos, co-op, and rogue-like mayhem!





🎁 Don’t Miss the Launch Discount!

Bang Bang Barrage is available now at a special 10% launch discount — for a limited time only!

Now’s your best chance to grab the game at just $7.19 before it returns to its full price.

⏳ Offer ends two weeks after launch — so don’t wait!

🌊 Original Price: $7.99

🛒 Launch Discount: 10% OFF for 2 weeks

Get it now for $7.19 and jump straight into the action!









🧨 What Awaits You in the Full Version?

Prepare to blast your way through randomized chaos with:

🔫 5 unique weapons — each with its own mechanics and playstyles

🫘 20 playable Beans — quirky characters with different abilities

🎨 Dozens of unlockable skins — customize your Beans and boats!

🌪️ Procedurally generated waves — no two runs are ever the same

🎮 1–4 player co-op — play solo or team up locally & online

Whether you're dodging a bullet storm solo or coordinating a 4-player team, every match is packed with strategic chaos and high-replay action.

🤝 Share the Madness With Friends

Bang Bang Barrage is best served LOUD and TOGETHER.

Grab your crew and take on the waves — teamwork makes the dream work (and the chaos even wilder).

Local and online play are both supported — invite your friends, share a room code, and go wild!





Join the barrage. Share the chaos.If you’re enjoying the game, consider leaving us a review — it helps a lot as a small indie crew!

💥 Play Bang Bang Barrage now on Steam

Join the chaos and help spread the word!

👉 Follow us for updates, sneak peeks, and surprises.

