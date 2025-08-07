Hi Adventurers,

This minor update brings the 2nd anniversary event for the Early Access release. The ‘Skeleton’ has returned to the tavern to drop some tasty new quests for this event. We’ve also added some minor optimization and bugfixes to improve your experience.



We know that the next season will be critical for the longevity of the game and therefore we made the difficult decision to delay the next season rather than push out a rushed update.



We are sorry to announce that the next season will need to be delayed one month to September 23. Unfortunately, the reality is that our two main features for the next season, a brand new water-themed dungeon and the social Gathering Hall system, still need more work. Although we’ve been making good progress with both features, we need more time to get them to an acceptable quality for the upcoming ‘make or break' season.



We are very sorry for this delay and realize that this may take some wind out of the current player-base. As a mea-culpa and amends, we’ve worked on an urgent plan to make the remaining time leading up to the next season a little more interesting and meaningful. On August 26, we will be doing a ‘Semi-Semi-Wipe’ which will commence a super condensed mini-season known as ‘EA Season 6.9'. It will basically function as a season without the addition of a season defining feature. Instead the ‘Semi-Semi-Wipe’ will include the following.

SSF mode for the first two weeks of the mini season. The marketplace and trading post will only become available for the last 2 weeks of the mini season.

All character levels, items, inventory, quests, and affinity will be reset.

A new condensed Adventure Rank season with rewards.

A new Arena season with new maps in the Arena map pool.

A new religion season with rewards.

We thank you for your understanding as we work our butts off to turn the tide and bring you a good foundational update for the September 23rd launch. Thank you and see you in the dungeons.

IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where Name Tags might not be visible when entering The Forgotten Castle as a trio using Random Matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where some crafted Longswords had higher Weapon Damage than other Longswords of the same rarity.

Fixed an issue where Copperlight Leggings might not appear in the Leathersmith's craftable items.

Fixed usability issues which caused in-game news to display abnormally or with a delay.

Fixed an issue where the News title might not change to the correct language when the language setting is changed.

Game Updates:

A special event will be held to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Dark and Darker. The Skeleton merchant will visit, and new quests and a new lobby emote will be added.

Arena Test Season 5 is scheduled to end at 00:00 on August 25.

Religion Season 4 is scheduled to end at 06:00 on August 26.

Improved an issue where the game could intermittently fail to run properly.

Balance Updates:

Item

Weapon damage of all daggers has been increased by +1.

Barbarian

Morale Boost healing reduced from 33% to 25%.

Berserker maximum move speed bonus reduced from 10% to 5%.

Druid