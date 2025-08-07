 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509107 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
新增内容
1.新增可玩皇帝：
① 孙策
② 完颜阿骨打
③ 凌昭月（幻想）
2.新增功能
① 在战局内的皇帝头像右上角添加了一个按钮，通过此按钮可以查看该皇帝的帝号以及当前战局内的完成情况和计数。
② 增加了伟业收纳功能，现在当伟业数量超过5个会被收纳到伟业库中，可以点击对应按钮查看。

平衡性调整：
① 幻想皇帝<团子>的技能在击败BOSS后会回复1次使用次数。
② 慈禧 礼等级降低为8 初始金币提高为10
③ 袁绍/袁术的解锁条件改为颁布100次 锻造国策（已解锁的玩家不受影响）
④ 张献忠的解锁条件改为斩首大臣累计150个（已解锁的玩家不受影响）
⑤ 曹操的解锁条件改为累计招募大臣150个（已解锁的玩家不受影响）

