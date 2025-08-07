 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509075
Update notes via Steam Community

New Relics:

Twin (Unlocked in White Skull 4)
  • Unique: Number of projectiles and melee attacks equals the highest of the two.
  • +n% Projectile Damage
  • +n% Melee Damage

Heavy Rock (Unlocked in Purple Skull 2)
  • Unique: +n Maximum Endurance
  • n% less Damage

Straw Coat (Unlocked in Purple Skull 3)
  • Unique: +30% Maximum Dodge Chance
  • Unique: Dodging no longer prevents hits, but instead reduces damage taken by 60%.
  • +n% Dodge Chance

Ring of Anger (Unlocked in Green Skull 5)
  • Unique: Endurance no longer provides damage reduction, but instead provides 5% chance to deal double damage.
  • +n% Endurance Effect

Ape Wine (Unlocked at Purple Skull 5 Difficulty)
  • Unique: Gain Drunk when dodging
  • +n% Dodge Chance

Blood Loster (Unlocked at Purple Skull 4 Difficulty)
  • Unique: Gain additional Maximum Fury, equal to double Maximum Endurance
  • Unique: Endurance has no effect
  • +n% Fury Effect


Other Adjustments:

  • Guardian Core Talent - Ascetic's damage can now be blocked or dodged
  • Relic - Pattern of Continuation's effect is now unique
  • Channeling skills no longer block the activation/deactivation of stance skills
  • Now it will prompt that the current highest difficulty has been reached
  • Fixed an issue where the Abyssal Messenger's arrival notification was incorrectly displayed on Orange Skull 1 Difficulty
  • Fixed an issue where reopening the Abyss did not consume Abyss Stars properly.
  • Fixed an issue where stripping the Abyss Eye did not consume Abyss Stars properly.
  • Fixed an issue where some interfaces did not display properly.
  • Fixed some translation errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
