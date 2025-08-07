New Relics:Twin (Unlocked in White Skull 4)
- Unique: Number of projectiles and melee attacks equals the highest of the two.
- +n% Projectile Damage
- +n% Melee Damage
Heavy Rock (Unlocked in Purple Skull 2)
- Unique: +n Maximum Endurance
- n% less Damage
Straw Coat (Unlocked in Purple Skull 3)
- Unique: +30% Maximum Dodge Chance
- Unique: Dodging no longer prevents hits, but instead reduces damage taken by 60%.
- +n% Dodge Chance
Ring of Anger (Unlocked in Green Skull 5)
- Unique: Endurance no longer provides damage reduction, but instead provides 5% chance to deal double damage.
- +n% Endurance Effect
Ape Wine (Unlocked at Purple Skull 5 Difficulty)
- Unique: Gain Drunk when dodging
- +n% Dodge Chance
Blood Loster (Unlocked at Purple Skull 4 Difficulty)
- Unique: Gain additional Maximum Fury, equal to double Maximum Endurance
- Unique: Endurance has no effect
- +n% Fury Effect
Other Adjustments:
- Guardian Core Talent - Ascetic's damage can now be blocked or dodged
- Relic - Pattern of Continuation's effect is now unique
- Channeling skills no longer block the activation/deactivation of stance skills
- Now it will prompt that the current highest difficulty has been reached
- Fixed an issue where the Abyssal Messenger's arrival notification was incorrectly displayed on Orange Skull 1 Difficulty
- Fixed an issue where reopening the Abyss did not consume Abyss Stars properly.
- Fixed an issue where stripping the Abyss Eye did not consume Abyss Stars properly.
- Fixed an issue where some interfaces did not display properly.
- Fixed some translation errors.
Changed files in this update