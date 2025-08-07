 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19509073 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Balance Adjustments:

  • Tweaked restock mechanics for better pacing.

  • Adjusted hidden recipe unlock time and reduced prices.

  • Manager's money collection cooldown reduced (from 10 minutes to 5 seconds).

  • Balanced achievement system:

    • Adjusted drop rate of certain fishing items.

    • Changed 100-hour achievement to 24 hours.

  • Reduced required interactions in early game stages.

  • Added reward pop-up notification for demo players.

  • Removed daily wage, by doing so players don’t have to micro manage the game leading to being stuck.

  • Removed hard mode, due to it not adding extra value to gameplay.

  • Separated audio settings: background music, sound effects, and ambient sound are now individually adjustable.

Notice: These adjustments mainly aim for the early stage of the game and new comers, old players will not see much of a difference. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you all for your support and feedback! We're always listening and improving Lakeside Bar to make it the best cozy experience possible. 🌿

📝 Why 24 hours?

100 hours felt like too much for the game’s content. We felt 24 hours strikes a better balance - rewarding those who stick around, while staying true to the cozy “day at the lakeside bar” vibe we’re aiming for.

Changed files in this update

