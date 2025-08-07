🔧 Balance Adjustments:
Tweaked restock mechanics for better pacing.
Adjusted hidden recipe unlock time and reduced prices.
Manager's money collection cooldown reduced (from 10 minutes to 5 seconds).
Balanced achievement system:
Adjusted drop rate of certain fishing items.
Changed 100-hour achievement to 24 hours.
Reduced required interactions in early game stages.
Added reward pop-up notification for demo players.
Removed daily wage, by doing so players don’t have to micro manage the game leading to being stuck.
Removed hard mode, due to it not adding extra value to gameplay.
Separated audio settings: background music, sound effects, and ambient sound are now individually adjustable.
Notice: These adjustments mainly aim for the early stage of the game and new comers, old players will not see much of a difference. We apologize for the inconvenience.
✨ Thank you all for your support and feedback! We're always listening and improving Lakeside Bar to make it the best cozy experience possible. 🌿
📝 Why 24 hours?
100 hours felt like too much for the game’s content. We felt 24 hours strikes a better balance - rewarding those who stick around, while staying true to the cozy “day at the lakeside bar” vibe we’re aiming for.
