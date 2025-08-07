🔧 Balance Adjustments:

Tweaked restock mechanics for better pacing.

Adjusted hidden recipe unlock time and reduced prices.

Manager's money collection cooldown reduced (from 10 minutes to 5 seconds).

Balanced achievement system : Adjusted drop rate of certain fishing items. Changed 100-hour achievement to 24 hours .

Reduced required interactions in early game stages.

Added reward pop-up notification for demo players.

Removed daily wage , by doing so players don’t have to micro manage the game leading to being stuck.

Removed hard mode , due to it not adding extra value to gameplay.

Separated audio settings: background music, sound effects, and ambient sound are now individually adjustable.

Notice: These adjustments mainly aim for the early stage of the game and new comers, old players will not see much of a difference. We apologize for the inconvenience.

✨ Thank you all for your support and feedback! We're always listening and improving Lakeside Bar to make it the best cozy experience possible. 🌿

📝 Why 24 hours?

100 hours felt like too much for the game’s content. We felt 24 hours strikes a better balance - rewarding those who stick around, while staying true to the cozy “day at the lakeside bar” vibe we’re aiming for.