Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
OverviewThis patch includes skill and monster balance adjustments as well as buffs to some Perk attributes.
Patch Details
Balance Adjustments
Some values for skills and monsters have been adjusted.
Certain Perk attributes have been buffed as follows:
- Reduces enemy movement speed by 30% for 1 second (previously 1% freeze chance → changed to 3% freeze chance)
- 10% chance to increase the number of single projectiles +1 → 10% chance to increase the number of projectiles +1
We will continue our efforts to provide a better gaming environment. Thank you.
