Hello, Survivors.

Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.

Overview

Patch Details

Balance Adjustments



Some values for skills and monsters have been adjusted.



Certain Perk attributes have been buffed as follows:

- Reduces enemy movement speed by 30% for 1 second (previously 1% freeze chance → changed to 3% freeze chance)

- 10% chance to increase the number of single projectiles +1 → 10% chance to increase the number of projectiles +1



We will continue our efforts to provide a better gaming environment. Thank you.