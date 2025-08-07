 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19509048 Edited 7 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.


Overview

This patch includes skill and monster balance adjustments as well as buffs to some Perk attributes.

Patch Details

  • Balance Adjustments

    Some values for skills and monsters have been adjusted.

    Certain Perk attributes have been buffed as follows:
    　- Reduces enemy movement speed by 30% for 1 second (previously 1% freeze chance → changed to 3% freeze chance)
    　- 10% chance to increase the number of single projectiles +1 → 10% chance to increase the number of projectiles +1




We will continue our efforts to provide a better gaming environment. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3327241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link