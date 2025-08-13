 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19509016 Edited 13 August 2025 – 12:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Brave ones!

At the moment, it is impossible to enter the game, as planned technical work is being carried out on the server. The estimated time for the work is approximately 2 hours.

Thank you for your understanding!

Changed files in this update

