\[Bug Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where Alice’s special ability "Laughing Cat System"

was not affected by Item143 (Dr.Strangelove)

• Fixed an issue where Item170 (R's Goblet) did not execute enemies correctly

• Fixed an issue where certain effects at the Altar of Fate

consumed all Alice Tokens

• Fixed an issue where some abilities targeted dead enemies

• Fixed an issue where Lea’s Awakening "Royal Drone Upgrade"

did not function correctly

• Fixed a description error for Shi Miao’s Awakening "Azure Arcane Sword"

• Fixed display issues with option messages at the Fate Altar

• Fixed an issue where AliceBox could not be reopened

after triggering the "Another Chance" talent

• Fixed insufficient randomness in random item

• Fixed an issue where dropdown menus in the settings UI

could not be opened using a controller

• Fixed incorrect loading screen background name display

• Fixed an issue where multiple controllers

could not be used on a single device

• Fixed aiming position offset

when the player character was not facing forward

\[UI & Prompt Improvements]

• Improved controller support for UI navigation

• Updated visual effects and prompts for the lobby Hide UI button

• Updated input icon logic in the character selection and lobby menus

\[Art & Model Adjustments]

• Fixed and optimized various character model details

• Added new swimsuit skin for Lea

▼ Comparison of Lea’s Outfit Update

🡆 Old version



🡆 New swimsuit skin

If you encounter any issues after the update,

feel free to contact us via Discord

or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.