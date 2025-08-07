\[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where Alice’s special ability "Laughing Cat System"
was not affected by Item143 (Dr.Strangelove)
• Fixed an issue where Item170 (R's Goblet) did not execute enemies correctly
• Fixed an issue where certain effects at the Altar of Fate
consumed all Alice Tokens
• Fixed an issue where some abilities targeted dead enemies
• Fixed an issue where Lea’s Awakening "Royal Drone Upgrade"
did not function correctly
• Fixed a description error for Shi Miao’s Awakening "Azure Arcane Sword"
• Fixed display issues with option messages at the Fate Altar
• Fixed an issue where AliceBox could not be reopened
after triggering the "Another Chance" talent
• Fixed insufficient randomness in random item
• Fixed an issue where dropdown menus in the settings UI
could not be opened using a controller
• Fixed incorrect loading screen background name display
• Fixed an issue where multiple controllers
could not be used on a single device
• Fixed aiming position offset
when the player character was not facing forward
\[UI & Prompt Improvements]
• Improved controller support for UI navigation
• Updated visual effects and prompts for the lobby Hide UI button
• Updated input icon logic in the character selection and lobby menus
\[Art & Model Adjustments]
• Fixed and optimized various character model details
• Added new swimsuit skin for Lea
▼ Comparison of Lea’s Outfit Update
🡆 Old version
🡆 New swimsuit skin
If you encounter any issues after the update,
feel free to contact us via Discord
or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
Changed files in this update