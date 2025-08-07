Heya Tavern Dwellers, it's our birthday!
We're turning the big ol' 1 guys! It's time to celebrate our birthday with a major update - a complete engine upgrade, a bunch of changes and balances and a ton of quality of life improvements.
🎯 What's New:
Complete Godot 4 engine upgrade
Brand New Cards
Remastered music
Major balance overhaul
Anniversary customization options
Quality of life improvements
Here's a little sneak peek at some of the new cards!
Read the full patch notes here.
Godot 4 upgrade
We’ve upgraded D&DG from using Godot version 3.6 to using version 4.4. We’ve done this for a few reasons:
Make console ports easier
Get updates to the engine as they come out (Godot 3 is being updated much less than Godot 4) means the game is more future proofed
It’s just such a nicer engine to work in!
👑 Also Check Out: The Royal Writ!
Speaking of celebrations - our publisher Yogscast Games just launched their new game The Royal Writ!
They have a 20% launch discount running for 2 weeks!
We're bundled up with The Royal Writ so you can get an extra 10% off - complete the set!
Changed files in this update