Heya Tavern Dwellers, it's our birthday!

We're turning the big ol' 1 guys! It's time to celebrate our birthday with a major update - a complete engine upgrade, a bunch of changes and balances and a ton of quality of life improvements.



🎯 What's New:

Complete Godot 4 engine upgrade

Brand New Cards

Remastered music

Major balance overhaul

Anniversary customization options

Quality of life improvements

Here's a little sneak peek at some of the new cards!

Read the full patch notes here.

Godot 4 upgrade

We’ve upgraded D&DG from using Godot version 3.6 to using version 4.4. We’ve done this for a few reasons:

Make console ports easier

Get updates to the engine as they come out (Godot 3 is being updated much less than Godot 4) means the game is more future proofed

It’s just such a nicer engine to work in!

👑 Also Check Out: The Royal Writ!

