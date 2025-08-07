 Skip to content
7 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Heya Tavern Dwellers, it's our birthday!

We're turning the big ol' 1 guys! It's time to celebrate our birthday with a major update - a complete engine upgrade, a bunch of changes and balances and a ton of quality of life improvements.

🎯 What's New:

  • Complete Godot 4 engine upgrade

  • Brand New Cards

  • Remastered music

  • Major balance overhaul

  • Anniversary customization options

  • Quality of life improvements

Here's a little sneak peek at some of the new cards!

Read the full patch notes here.

Godot 4 upgrade

We’ve upgraded D&DG from using Godot version 3.6 to using version 4.4. We’ve done this for a few reasons:

  • Make console ports easier

  • Get updates to the engine as they come out (Godot 3 is being updated much less than Godot 4) means the game is more future proofed

  • It’s just such a nicer engine to work in!

👑 Also Check Out: The Royal Writ!

Speaking of celebrations - our publisher Yogscast Games just launched their new game The Royal Writ!

  • They have a 20% launch discount running for 2 weeks!

  • We're bundled up with The Royal Writ so you can get an extra 10% off - complete the set!

