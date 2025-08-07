today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
- Pathfinding: Added some safety checks to avoid errors due to invalid data.
- UI: Fixed an error that occurred when clicking the focus button in a raider dialog.
- UI: Access point no longer displays items in the default resource tab.
- UI: Dismantle button for buildings in the badlands no longer displays refunded resources in its tooltip.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9350.14701 #12543567d
