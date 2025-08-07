 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19508955 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.



  • Pathfinding: Added some safety checks to avoid errors due to invalid data.
  • UI: Fixed an error that occurred when clicking the focus button in a raider dialog.
  • UI: Access point no longer displays items in the default resource tab.
  • UI: Dismantle button for buildings in the badlands no longer displays refunded resources in its tooltip.


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9350.14701 #12543567d

