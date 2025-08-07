Zooming Out - Fugue Shot is Now a "Minigame Roguelike!"

The most substantial and exciting change coming to Fugue Shot in 0.3 is a large-scale zoom out on the gameplay scope - the Bumper game is now just one of multiple minigame types that you'll encounter randomly across your run.The goal is to include around 12 distinct minigame types in the game, each with their own sense of depth, strategy, and variety.Here are some quick descriptions of the three minigames we're currently working on - though some are in earlier stages of development, they're all playable in 0.3:Each subsequent update will focus on adding at least one new minigame to the mix.As you can imagine, changing the game this much requires us to rethink a lot of aspects about how each system works with each other, so you'll notice some changes to level structure, stats, and item acquisition.Up until now, the goal of the game was simply to beat as many levels as possible before running out of lives. Now, levels are grouped into sets of three, called "Nights." We've also added a new group of currencies to work with this system:We realize that having multiple minigame types and stats that have different effects across each type (more on this below) might be confusing for new players. Because of this, each level now begins with a summary screen where you can read the game's rules and the effect that each stat has on gameplay.Up until now, stats in Fugue Shot were specific, and tied to characteristics of the Bumper minigame. For those who have played earlier builds of the game, those stats were damage, speed, bounce, size, momentum, and lifetime.We've narrowed these 6 specific stats down to 3 more conceptual stats that affect each minigame differently:For each minigame type, 2 stats have a positive effect and 1 stat has a negative effect. For example, in Bumper, the Flow stat is beneficial, and increases the speed of your shots, but in Takeover, a higher Flow stat hurts the player by increasing the speed of enemy balls. The goal here, from a design standpoint, is to promote strategic builds geared towards excelling at certain minigame types.Each run, all stats start at base level 0, and can be leveled by items to a value from -10 to +10.On a surface level, we enjoyed the concept of the playable shop, but with all the depth being added to the game it made more sense to transition to a more traditional shop.As mentioned earlier, items cost Star Tokens. You can also reroll the shop for a new set of items. We're also planning the ability to purchase modifications to the upcoming set of levels in a future update, so you can increase the odds of getting levels that work well with your build.There are quite a few smaller gameplay updates, quality of life changes, and aesthetic improvements that we're excited about as well. It's a BIG update!It's been about 2 months since the last major update to Fugue Shot, but the goal is to get all future updates on more of a monthly release schedule. Thanks for your patience and for sticking with us, we couldn't be more excited about the direction everything is headed!- David and Tomás