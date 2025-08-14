 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19508907 Edited 14 August 2025 – 03:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- KALPA Theme : The issue that crashed when entering ADVENTURE MODE has been fixed.

- Some directing motion issues have been fixed.

- The category of the track 「Splash Queen」 has changed. \[Variety -> Collab]

Changed files in this update

Sixtar Gate : Startrail Content Depot 1802721
