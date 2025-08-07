Hey everyone,

I’m incredibly excited (and nervous!) to finally say this: Artis Impact is officially out today!

This little game has been my solo project for nearly five years—from art and programming to writing and design, it’s all handcrafted by me. And now… it’s finally in your hands.

🌟 What’s in the game?

・A clumsy, cool-headed protagonist with a soft heart. Akane might look serious, but her silly reactions and quiet kindness make every moment feel human.

・Fully hand-drawn pixel art. Yes—every frame, every motion, drawn by hand, by me. It took years, but I wanted it to feel alive.

・Comic panel-style cutscenes. Because why stick to the usual? Dialogues unfold like manga, with a splash of personality.

・Classic turn-based combat. Fight rogue AIs in tactical encounters. Some fights are lighthearted, others… not so much.

・Life-sim elements & weird side quests. Build a little home. Work part-time jobs. Or get dragged into absurd adventures with strange folks.

・And more secrets, waiting for curious minds.

🧡 A personal thank-you

Before you jump in, I just want to say: thank you. To everyone who followed the project, sent me kind words, or (lovingly) reminded me not to delay again. Your support meant the world.

Artis Impact isn’t a big game. But it’s full of small, honest moments I really care about. I hope, even just for a second, it brings you a sense of warmth or resonance.

There may still be bugs or rough edges—I’m only human. Please feel free to report issues here:

I’ll continue patching and improving post-launch.

Thanks for being part of this. Welcome to this tiny, strange, lovely world.

—Mas



