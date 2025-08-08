 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19508758
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

・As part of the seventh wave of the Northern Enchantress: Second Edition beta release, the following cards have been implemented.
  • Templar Knight
・The following beta implementation cards that appeared between June and August will return.
  • Crossbowmen
  • Cathedral
  • Provincial City
  • Bishop
  • Monopoly
  • Regional Officer
・Minor bugs have been fixed.


Replaced the supply for both online matches.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911

In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!

Changed files in this update

