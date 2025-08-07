New Features

Full support for keyboard and gamepads has been implemented. Note: DualShock controllers rely on Steam’s XInput compatibility feature.

Improvements

Improved stability when using the T300RS racing wheel.

Changes

GHUB is no longer required for steering wheel controllers. The input-related SDK has been replaced to remove this dependency.

UI display has been updated to reflect official gamepad support.

Bug Fixes

Reduced frequent frame drops when playing with kei cars. This part of the game has been slightly optimized.